IT professionals seek more facilities at Kozhikode cyberpark

January 22, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Information Technology (IT) professionals and investors have called for a major facility upgrade at the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark in such a way to avail better services to the existing companies and attract more to widen operations.

Construction of a new IT building apart from a modern auditorium and an amphitheatre tops the list of demands put forth ahead of the budget.

Functionaries of the Calicut Forum for IT (CAFIT), a non-profit organisation of IT professionals in the northern Kerala region to bring various companies on a single platform, say the existing facilities at the cyberpark are not sufficient to meet the needs of about 2,000 employees. Some of the companies are in need of more space for their expansion apart from the requirements of new entrants, they said.

In addition, opening a standard day-care facility for taking care of employees’ children has also been proposed. Now, many of them are in a situation to depend on distantly located private day-care units.

Similarly, streamlining of existing security arrangements at the cyberpark has also come up as a major requirement. Some of the IT companies here point out that a 24x7 security arrangement with a proper screening plan is yet to be a reality. Similarly, they seek better connectivity between the Government cyberpark and the nearby UL Cyberpark for the convenience of IT professionals.

“Considering the scope of IT in employment generation, there should be more initiatives like Calicut or Malabar IT expo by earmarking a special fund. We should also have projects for IT skill development of students with the support of Kerala Knowledge Mission and Kerala Startup Mission,” said Amjad Ali Ambalappalli, General Manager, CAFIT. He added that there should also be venues for training and exchange programmes of skilled students ensuring the collaboration of local colleges, universities, and entities such as the Malabar Chamber of Commerce.

The priority areas for further development were also discussed at a recent pre-budget meeting of IT entrepreneurs under CAFIT in the city. They said the implementation of the proposals to be submitted to the government would be a great boost to the future prospect of various IT-based ventures in the northern Kerala region.

ADVERTISEMENT