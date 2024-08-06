IT job fair ‘Reboot 24’ to be held in Kozhikode on August 17

The Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT) in association with Government Cyberpark will organise ‘Reboot 24’ in Kozhikode on August 17, providing a platform to aspirational talents to launch their career or take their skills to the next level.

To be held at the Calicut Trade Centre, the event will see the participation of 100 companies and generation of 1,500 employment opportunities, a press release said on Tuesday.

The fair aims to connect jobseekers with top IT recruiters and provide a variety of job openings, according to Cyberpark Managing Director Vivek Nair. “As a gateway to career opportunities, the event can offer positions that match one’s expertise and aspirations. It will showcase the strength of Malabar’s IT resources before the world,” he noted.

“It gives the participants a chance to interact with recruiters, learn about their cultures, and discover a wide range of job opportunities tailored to various skill levels and specialisations,” Mr Nair said.

CAFIT secretary Abdul Gafoor K.V. said responses to the fair had been more encouraging than in the previous editions. The event will also feature B2B meetings, besides providing chances for getting jobs in the Gulf region, he added.

The fair will also see the participation of companies functioning from UL Cyberpark and KINFRA IT Park.

The event is being held in association with Future Lab, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, E-store and Ticket for Events.

Organisers said they expect a gathering of over 20,000 attendees, including industry experts, seasoned professionals and aspiring talents, engaging in networking, knowledge-sharing and building connections.

Registrations can be made at https://reboot.cafit.org.in/candidate/register.

