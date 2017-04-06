IT firms seek protection from hartals, strikes

Software professionals and company executives at the Cyber Park here on Wednesday, at a discussion on the recently released State government’s draft IT policy, highlighted the potentiality of Kozhikode city becoming the next IT destination in the State.

Proposals for developing social infrastructure, an ideal ecosystem, a single-window clearance system for taxation and creation of Special Economic Zones have been mooted for the growth of the IT and ITES sectors in Kozhikode.

CM to hold meeting

Information Technology Secretary M. Sivasankar and Chief Executive Officer (IT Parks Kerala) Hrishikesh Nair interacted with industry leaders and company heads.

“Already two meetings had been held in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on the IT policy and the Kozhikode meeting is the final one to solicit opinions from the sector. A report will be submitted to the government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting on April 10 in this regard,” Mr. Nair said.

The majority of the company heads wanted the government to adopt proactive measures such as providing protection to IT and ITES companies during hartals and strikes and exempting companies from the Minimum Wages Act, labour rules, income tax, and sales tax.

Laws should be simplified to suit the requirement of the new generation industries, they said.

Many felt that the IT companies, especially the small ones, created employment from the unemployable segment. The cream of the B.Tech students was recruited by the big IT companies while the others, mostly unemployable graduates, were absorbed by the small firms.

Funds for IIM-K, NIT-C

A suggestion to mobilise resources of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode and National Institute of Technology-Calicut, which had their own incubation centres, was welcomed.

A few argued for the implementation of the Apprentices Act, provisions for tax holiday and incentives for small companies.

A proposal that came up at the discussion was the doing away with the existing Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) established by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Air connectivity

Mr. Sivasankar said that Kozhikode needed to improve air connectivity especially with Bengaluru and develop its own IT ecosystem. The city had good health care and educational facilities but it lacked committed infrastructure development for weekend activities. Even Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram that had the Info Park and Techno Park do not offer these to the IT professionals.

Globally the hiring had come down by four lakh persons a year and IT companies had begun to cut jobs. Kozhikode should strive for reverse brain-drain by bringing back the IT professionals from other cities, Mr. Sivasankar said.