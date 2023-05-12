HamberMenu
IT firm gifts electric scooters to employees

May 12, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Employees of Netstager Technologies at UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode who were gifted electric scooters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of its 10 th anniversary celebrations, Netstager Technologies at UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode gifted electric scooters to five of its employees who played a key role in the company’s growth. A release issued by the management said those who were honoured with the special gifts were those who bootstrapped to achieve their passion together for a new IT venture in the heart of Kozhikode. They said it was the support of dedicated staff that helped the company win 250 leading clients with network in over 15 countries. Founder Prajeesh Kuttykkandy, chief operating officer Ujwal Radhakrishnan and chief technology officer Prabeesh Adakkattu were present while honouring the employees.

