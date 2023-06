June 22, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Income Tax department (Intelligence and criminal Investigation), Kozhikode office, conducted an outreach programme on the e-verification scheme 2021 for chartered accountants of the Kozhikode branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday. Darzakhum Songate, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Kozhikode, inaugurated the programme. ICAI Kozhikode branch chairman Mujeeb Rahman and K. Rajesh, Income Tax officer, spoke on the occasion.