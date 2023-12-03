Issues faced by children discussed at Children’s Parliament in Kozhikode

December 03, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode District Panchayat Hall on Sunday witnessed dynamic discussions by ‘little parliamentarians’ on issues faced by children. They were speaking at the Children’s Parliament organised every year by the Kudumbasree District Mission for students in its Balasabha from different Community Development Societies (CDS). There are around 33,500 children in 4,733 Balasabhas from 82 CDSs in Kozhikode district and 90 children from age group 10 to 11 were selected for the district-level Children’s Parliament.

Fathima Marza was the President in the parliament while J. Drishya was the Speaker and Navani the Prime Minister. Naranya Vinod, as the opposition leader, unleashed several criticisms and allegations to which ministers of different departments such as Nived Maruthonkara (Social Justice), Ananthu Mavoor (Art and culture), Nandu Puthuppadi (Home, Law and order), Anaya Feroke (Health), Nivedya Kuttiadi (Forest and Environment) and Mohammed Raheeb Madavoor (Education) provided answers. Ninov was the Chief Marshal. The members of the Children’s parliament introduced several issues exhibiting their knowledge in matters that concern society.

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, inaugurating the event, urged children to uphold the values of the Constitution. “It is our trust in the Constitution and democracy that gives us the courage to speak up,” she said.

She lamented that people’s representatives were unaware of the parliamentary etiquette and cited it as the reason for their ‘unparliamentary’ behaviour in the Corporation Council and the Legislative Assembly. She urged children to keep asking questions and develop as citizens who think and act logically.

Kudumbasree District Mission Coordinator R. Sindhu presided over the inaugural session. Selected students from the District Children’s Parliament will take part in the State level event to be held at the old Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram in the last week of December.