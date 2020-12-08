Issuance of postal ballots to COVID-19 patients begins

Kozhikode

08 December 2020 01:39 IST

The issuance of postal ballots to facilitate voting of COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine has started in Kozhikode district. A special team at the collectorate is coordinating the task by complying with the health protocol.

On the first day itself, about 2,200 such special voters from various local bodies were considered for allotting postal ballots. Officials said the existing list of such voters with the district election authorities would be updated on a daily basis.

All special voters who are identified before 3 p.m. on the day prior to voting will be eligible to use the postal ballot service. Special polling teams comprising a special polling officer, a special polling assistant and a police official will visit these voters to complete the process. The voters will have to sign an application and self-declaration ahead of using the postal ballot.

The last stages of election campaigning is on in Kozhikode district. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The list of eligible special voters is now being prepared using an official list submitted by designated health officers. The District-level Disaster Management Authority is also in action to speed up the process and reach out to all eligible special voters without giving room for any complaint.

Representatives of various political parties are also keen on identifying eligible special voters under each local body and get their names listed in the district-level special voters’ record. Similarly, those under home or institutional quarantine are also in touch with local Health Department officials for securing postal ballots.

According to the election authorities, those testing positive for the virus after 3 p.m. on December 13 will be allowed to cast their votes directly at the allotted polling booths. Such voters will be permitted to enter the place after 5 p.m. wearing PPE kits. Only those who turn up at the specified booths within 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast their votes.