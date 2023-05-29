ADVERTISEMENT

IRS training organised for officials in Kozhikode

May 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

State Disaster Management Authority organised an online Incidents Response System (IRS) training for officials in various departments in Kozhikode district on Monday. The training encompassed directions for preparedness ahead of the monsoon season and related disasters that may arise. The officials were briefed on the structure of IRS and the responsibilities of each of them, besides the steps they should undertake in the event of any disaster, including flood, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US