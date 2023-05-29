HamberMenu
IRS training organised for officials in Kozhikode

May 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

State Disaster Management Authority organised an online Incidents Response System (IRS) training for officials in various departments in Kozhikode district on Monday. The training encompassed directions for preparedness ahead of the monsoon season and related disasters that may arise. The officials were briefed on the structure of IRS and the responsibilities of each of them, besides the steps they should undertake in the event of any disaster, including flood, a press release said.

