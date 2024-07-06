ADVERTISEMENT

Irregularities detected in sale of luxury vehicles at showrooms of Malappuram-based automobile dealer

Published - July 06, 2024 12:05 am IST - Kozhikode

Notices served on Malappuram-based automobile dealer and other suspects who purchased vehicles evading tax

The Hindu Bureau

Flash inspections by the enforcement wing of the Income Tax department at the showrooms of a Malappuram-based automobile dealer has uncovered financial irregularities to the tune of ₹102 crore. The inspections were held at showrooms in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

Prominent film actors and a cricket player were found to be involved in suspicious vehicle purchases and sales evading tax. According to sources, luxury vehicles were purchased and sold through the dealerships without proper documents.

They said the vehicles purchased by some actors were sold back to the firm after two years of use, without involving bank transactions, thus evading tax. All suspects, including the dealer, were served notices as part of the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US