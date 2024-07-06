GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Irregularities detected in sale of luxury vehicles at showrooms of Malappuram-based automobile dealer

Notices served on Malappuram-based automobile dealer and other suspects who purchased vehicles evading tax

Published - July 06, 2024 12:05 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Flash inspections by the enforcement wing of the Income Tax department at the showrooms of a Malappuram-based automobile dealer has uncovered financial irregularities to the tune of ₹102 crore. The inspections were held at showrooms in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

Prominent film actors and a cricket player were found to be involved in suspicious vehicle purchases and sales evading tax. According to sources, luxury vehicles were purchased and sold through the dealerships without proper documents.

They said the vehicles purchased by some actors were sold back to the firm after two years of use, without involving bank transactions, thus evading tax. All suspects, including the dealer, were served notices as part of the investigation.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / economic offence/ tax evasion / luxury cars

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.