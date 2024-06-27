IRCTC tourist train to Uttarakhand to leave on July 12

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning a special package from Kerala to unexplored destinations in Uttarakhand in association with the Uttarakhand Tourism department.

ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC Joint General Manager Sam Joseph P. said here on Wednesday that a batch of 700 travellers in the Devbhumi Uttarakhand Yatra would leave on July 12 in the Bharat Gaurav Manaskhand Express. The salient feature of the journey is the package price of ₹28,020 per person for a six-night and seven-day trip.

The trip is especially designed for travellers from Kerala, who wish to visit various pilgrim centres in ‘Devbhumi’, known for its scenic beauty. The train departs from Kochuveli and has boarding points in Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, besides a few stoppages in other States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are familiar with the most popular pilgrim centres in Uttarakhand like Char Dham, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Nainital. But this journey covers some of the rather unexplored destinations such as Almora, Bhimtal and Kausani,” Mr. Joseph said.

The IRCTC is also organising the Western Delight trip in the Bharat Gaurav tourist train that covers major destinations in western India such as Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Statue of Unity, and Goa. The next train will depart from Kochuveli on July 28. The nine-night and 10-day trip costs a minimum of ₹19,000 and a maximum of ₹23,600 per person based on the amenities chosen by the passengers.

IRCTC tourism executive Vinod Nair said there were also flight packages to Andaman and Nicobar islands and Leh-Ladakh from Kochi. The next flight to the islands will leave on September 25, and the package price for the five-night and six-day journey starts from ₹50,900. The Leh-Ladakh trip will start on July 30. The package price starts from ₹50,200 for the six-nights and seven-days trip.

He added that there were also flight packages from Kozhikode occasionally. The Golden Triangle trip leaves on August 29, and the package price starts at ₹38,580.

Contact IRCTC offices in Thiruvananthapuram (82879-32095), Ernakulam (82879-32082), or Kozhikode (82879-32098) or book through the website www.irctctourism.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.