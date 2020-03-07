Irate locals block tipper lorries at Koodathayi

Flaying the alleged apathy of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and the police in taking action against speed limit violations by overloaded trucks, a group of irate local residents on Saturday blocked around 50 tipper lorries at Koodathayi near Thamarassery.

The death of a doctor after being knocked down by a tipper lorry on Friday triggered the protest against erring lorry drivers. The protesters alleged that the drivers were creating terror on narrow village roads and that smaller vehicles, especially motorbikes, faced serious threat.

They claimed that speed breakers in the trucks were tampered with, in the absence of surprise inspections by the MVD or the police.

‘Roads being damaged’

The locals who took part in the road blockade claimed that the overloaded vehicles transporting quarry products were also responsible for damaging roads and causing long traffic snarls.

T. Majeed, a resident, said the trucks carrying stones and other quarry products from Mukkom violated speed limits and were involved in road accidents. The restrictions on operating the trucks during school time had put more pressure on drivers to finish their work early in the morning, he said.

Mr. Majeed pointed out that there were several incidents in which motorbike riders had a narrow escape from accidents caused by such lorry drivers on the Mukkom-Thamarassery route.

Following the protest, the issue was taken up for discussion at the Thamarassery Taluk Vikasana Samithi meeting on Saturday.

Tahsildar Mohammed Rafeeq said the police and MVD officials who attended the meeting were asked to take immediate legal measures for addressing public concerns. They would intensify road checking from Sunday, he added.