IPM’s ‘Curios’ carnival makes a colourful comeback in Kozhikode

February 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Event at Institute of Palliative Medicine to raise funds for its activities

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers helping patients go around the Curios carnival that began at the Institute of Palliative Medicine near Government Medical College in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The premises of the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) near the Government Medical College in Kozhikode sports an ethereal look with ‘Curios 3.0’, the annual palliative carnival, getting under way there.

The carnival, which is back after a two-year pandemic-induced gap, is bigger than its two previous editions and has turned a hub of young volunteers, sellers and campaigners. A variety of cultural events has been scheduled for the three-day festival, which is mainly intended to raise funds for the institute’s activities.

What catches one’s eye first at the carnival is the handmade decor that gives the festival a unique character. Origami butterflies, cranes, leaves and other objects hang from every tree, creating a colourful canopy above the path laid out for visitors. Art and craft works have also been displayed. A volunteer said around 1,000 college students worked over two months to create the ambience.

There is a flea market with a variety of stalls that feature food, clothes, jewellery, stationery items and detergents.

Cultural programmes are being held in four different venues and well-known personalities and bands are taking part in the events. The theme of the carnival this year is ‘Celebrating Compassion’. Most of the events at Stage-4 (Literature Cafe) are dedicated to this theme, with people from various walks of life speaking on various aspects of compassion. There will be sessions in which wheelchair-bound people who have survived dire situations share their experiences.

The IPM has joined hands with the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences to hold sessions on mental health care and self-care.

