IPIX Technologies emerge winners in football tournament

IPIX Technologies at the Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode emerged winners in football tournament held as part of the IT Sports Championship 2024, by defeating QBURST at UL Cyberpark in the finals. The event was organised by Sattva, an organisation of IT employees at Cyber Sports Arena, a press release said in Kozhikode on July 26.

Sattva is an organisation of IT employees at the Cyberpark, UL Cyberpark, and Highlight Business Park. Competitions in cricket, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, football, and throwball were conducted at various sports centres.

