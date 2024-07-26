ADVERTISEMENT

IPIX Technologies emerge winners in football tournament

Published - July 26, 2024 11:51 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

IPIX Technologies at the Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode emerged winners in football tournament held as part of the IT Sports Championship 2024, by defeating QBURST at UL Cyberpark in the finals. The event was organised by Sattva, an organisation of IT employees at Cyber Sports Arena, a press release said in Kozhikode on July 26.

Sattva is an organisation of IT employees at the Cyberpark, UL Cyberpark, and Highlight Business Park. Competitions in cricket, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, football, and throwball were conducted at various sports centres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US