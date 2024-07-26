GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPIX Technologies emerge winners in football tournament

Published - July 26, 2024 11:51 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

IPIX Technologies at the Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode emerged winners in football tournament held as part of the IT Sports Championship 2024, by defeating QBURST at UL Cyberpark in the finals. The event was organised by Sattva, an organisation of IT employees at Cyber Sports Arena, a press release said in Kozhikode on July 26.

Sattva is an organisation of IT employees at the Cyberpark, UL Cyberpark, and Highlight Business Park. Competitions in cricket, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, football, and throwball were conducted at various sports centres.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Football / IT Enabled Services

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.