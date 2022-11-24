IOCL organises ‘Penalty Shootout’ in Kozhikode

November 24, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

To tap into the FIFA World Cup football fever gripping north Kerala, the Kozhikode office of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) organised a ‘Penalty Shootout’ contest for customers at Palakkal Petroleum, their premium outlet at Kunnamangalam, on Thursday.

B. Arun Kumar, Divisional Retail Sales Head, IOCL, Kozhikode, inaugurated the contest in the morning. Muhammad Shahin, Manager, Retail Sales, IOCL, Kozhikode, spoke to participants. Around 100 customers from all age groups took part in the contest.

Muhammad Shihab, an entrepreneur and an Argentina fan, said he was delighted by the surprise contest and was glad when his daughter received gifts from IOCL. P. Arun Kumar, a student and a fan of Portugal, pointed out that he felt happy about the contest. Shahil, a service engineer and a Qatar fan, praised the ambience created for the contest. Most of those who won prizes were teenagers, who were also regular football players.

As part of the contest, IOCL Kozhikode is gifting World Cup special issues of Sportstar magazine to customers buying XtraGreen diesel and XP95 petrol worth ₹2,000 from select outlets in Kozhikode and Malappuram. The scheme is currently on at 25 premium outlets.