IOC launches 5-kg free trade cylinder in Malabar

KOZHIKODE

19 December 2020 00:40 IST

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has launched its 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders named Chhottu in the Malabar region.

The new product mainly aims at catering to the needs of customers such as the migrant labourers with no current address proof, young professionals, households with limited LPG consumption and small commercial establishments in need of cooking gas.

To obtain the cylinder, a customer needs to submit only a copy of an identity card. The advantage of the product is that it can be handled very easily. S. Dhanapandian, Chief General Manager (LPG) of IOCL, Kerala, launched the project. General manager C.P. Unnikrishnan was present.

