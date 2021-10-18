Internet de-addiction clinic launched

E-Mochan aims at identifying addiction in early stages through behavioural changes

The Kozhikode District Legal Services Society in association with the Health Department has launched a novel project, E-Mochan, a first-of-its-kind clinic for internet de-addiction.

High Court Judge and executive chairman of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) Vinod Chandran launched the clinic at the Government Mental Health Centre in the city on Sunday.

The clinic aims to help children, adolescents and even adults to free themselves from internet addiction, which has increased manyfold in the State over the past one year, as most people spent their time online due to the pandemic situation.

E-Mochan aims at identifying internet addiction in the early stages through behavioural changes in persons and drive them away from conditions such as game disorder. It also aims to improve the mental state of children and develop their life skills.

The clinic will remain open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. It can be contacted at 0495-2741385 or 9400058020 to seek help.

District Judge and Chairperson of DLSA Ragini P. presided over the inaugural event, while KELSA member secretary and District Judge Nisar Ahamed K.T. was the guest of honour. RDO Chelsasini V., Deputy Commissioner of Police Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan, Additional District Medical Officer N. Rajendran, DLSA Secretary Shyjal M.P. and Superintendent of Mental Health Centre K.C. Ramehsan were present.

Senior clinical psychologist Dr. Sandish later held a session on ‘Digital Detox’ for medical and nursing students.

An exhibition on mental health organised by students of the Government College of Nursing was also held on the occasion.