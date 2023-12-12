International weaving workshop at Beypore in February

December 12, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Suthra’, an international weaving workshop organised by Tasara, the creative weaving centre in Beypore, Kozhikode, has attracted artists and weavers from across the globe over the past 33 seasons.

V. Vasudevan, founder of Tasara, told reporters on Tuesday that at least 100 artists and weavers from 50 countries would take part in the 34th edition of ‘Suthra’ which is to be held at Tasara in February 2024.

“It will be a unique confluence of culture, artistry and creativity,” he said, adding that the workshop would focus on redefining artistic collaboration and cultural exchange. “It will serve as a melting pot of innovative techniques, diverse artistic perspectives, and cross-cultural interactions,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artists and weavers will be accommodated free of cost at Tasara and at around 25 houses in the locality. “This has never happened before. One hundred international artists will be camping in Kozhikode for a month and learning the local art of weaving,” said architect Vivek P.P.

The artists and weavers will bring three art pieces each, which will be exhibited at Tasara during the month. The workshop will also witness the exhibition of around 300 curated tapestries by participants.

Architect Babu Cherian said the expense for the month-long workshop was met through donations and not sponsorships.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.