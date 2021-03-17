International letter writing contest for students

KOZHIKODE

17 March 2021 00:46 IST

The Department of Posts will conduct an international letter writing competition for school students on “Write a letter to a family member about your experience with COVID-19” on March 27.

The letter should not exceed 800 words in English or any other language listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Contact 0495-2765282, or 2765006 for details.

