Kozhikode

International letter writing contest for students

The Department of Posts will conduct an international letter writing competition for school students on “Write a letter to a family member about your experience with COVID-19” on March 27.

The letter should not exceed 800 words in English or any other language listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Contact 0495-2765282, or 2765006 for details.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 12:47:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/international-letter-writing-contest-for-students/article34086855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY