International kayaking festival back in Kozhikode after two years

Event will be held from July 22 to 24 at Kodenchery

Kozhikode will once again play host to the international kayaking festival at Kodenchery, after a two-year pandemic-induced gap. The kayaking festival that began as a small event in 2013 has grown into a major tourism event in the district over its seven seasons, with kayakers from different parts of the world taking part in it.

A meeting chaired by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday decided to hold the eighth edition of the festival from July 22 to 24. The comeback edition of the festival after two years would be grander than its previous editions, said the Minister.

The festival has been able to project Chalipuzha, Chaliyar and Iruvazhinji rivers in the district as world class destinations for whitewater kayaking. The turbulent rivers dotted with large rocks during the peak monsoon season provided the best setting for the adventure sport. It drew large crowds from near and far, facilitating the development of tourism in the region.

The event is held in various categories including slalom, boater cross, downriver, and super final extreme races. It used to be the only whitewater kayaking championship in South India for a long time. The top scorers in the male and female category are given the titles of Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani respectively.

An organising committee headed by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy with people's representatives of the region as members will be formed for the smooth conduct of the event. The grama panchayats of Thiruvambady and Kodenchery will work together to ensure the participation of the public in the festival.

Besides the District Collector, MLA Linto Joseph, Adventure Tourism Kerala CEO Binu Kuriakose, District Panchayat President Sheeja Sasi, Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja and Deputy Director C.P. Manoj took part in the meeting.