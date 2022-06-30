Internal inquiry report seeks detailed probe into Sanchaya scam in Kozhikode

‘Corporation officials’ lack of technological know-how may have caused leak’

UDF workers attempting to remove a barricade during the protest in front of the Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday demanding the suspension of the Corporation Secretary and a judicial inquiry into the Sanchaya scam. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

‘Corporation officials’ lack of technological know-how may have caused leak’

The team led by Additional Secretary V. Manoharan that conducted an internal inquiry into the Sanchaya password leak and the resultant scam in which several unauthorised buildings were allotted numbers, has recommended further investigation by experts.

The internal inquiry report, submitted to Mayor Beena Philip on Thursday, points out the need to rope in cyber experts as well to investigate the matter. The team also said that the lack of technological know-how among Corporation officials could have resulted in the leak.

Earlier, the Corporation Secretary had suspended four officials in the Revenue Section. It had caused much furore in the Corporation, including an indefinite strike by its staff under the aegis of a combined protest committee, demanding that the suspension be revoked on the grounds that the officials might not be guilty, as one of them was a whistle-blower in the case, while another had never used his login details. The report of the internal inquiry team opens an outlet for the suspended officials, whose login details were used with or without their knowledge.

However, the Mayor said further action would be taken after studying the report.

Four other investigations are on, one by the police team led by Assistant Commissioner (Feroke) M.M. Siddique. The team has already arrested seven persons in connection with the allotment of number to an unauthorised building at Karikkamkulam. Investigations are progressing into cases involving other buildings.

The Information Kerala Mission, Department of Local Self-Governments and the Vigilance are also investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the indefinite protest by the Corporation staff entered the second day on Thursday. The UDF also staged a protest outside the Corporation Office demanding the suspension of the Corporation Secretary and a judicial inquiry into the case.