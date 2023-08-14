Internal inquiry against police officers for allowing ‘GROW’ Vasu to interact with media

August 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

An internal investigation is on against a few police officers in Kozhikode city who allegedly violated security norms and allowed human rights activist ‘GROW’ Vasu to freely interact with the media while he was being taken to the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court last Friday.

The judicial custody of the activist was extended till August 25 in connection with the criminal cases registered against him for unlawful assembly and use of criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of duty during a protest following the encounter killing of two Maoist leaders in Nilambur. He had then reportedly criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and described him as a corporate.

Some police officers from Kunnamangalam and Medical College stations were also served show-cause notices in connection with the incident. According to sources, four officers, including the Station House Officers of both the stations, will have to give explanation.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mr. Vasu, whose remand period was extended as he refused to apply for bail, said his style of functioning as a social activist was to question the unfair system in the administration. He said that two types of justice prevailed in the State. He also alleged that people’s belief that Mr. Vijayan was a Communist was wrong.

The 93-year-old former Naxalite leader’s statement triggered protests among CPI(M) functionaries, who sought action against officials who allegedly allowed Mr. Vasu to interact with the media.

