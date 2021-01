KOZHIKODE

28 January 2021 22:29 IST

Red Youngs Vellimadukunnu is organising an interaction with the members of cast and crew of the much-appreciated Malayalam movie “The Great Indian Kitchen” here on Friday. A release said that the event would be held at 4 p.m. at the Kozhikode Town Hall.

Theatre and cultural activists from the district would be present.

