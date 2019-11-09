The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), in association with the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE), will organise the first zonal round of their HSE (Health, Safety and Environment ) inter-industry quiz competition, Quiz Time-2019, at Gateway Hotel here on Saturday. Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives R. Venugopal will open the event, which is hosted with the support of leading fuel companies. Contestants from Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts will take part in the first zonal round. The final round will be held in Ernakulam on November 22.