INTACH team visits Tipu’s fort

Kozhikode

28 October 2020 23:59 IST

Archaeological excavation in progress at the site in Feroke

A team of experts from the Indian National Trust for Art and Heritage (INTACH) and well-known archaeologist K.K. Mohammed on Wednesday visited the remnants of Tipu’s fort at Feroke, where archaeological excavation is in progress.

Mr. Mohammed told The Hindu that the area had three layers of history around it — from the Megalithic age, Tipu era, and the British period. Most stones found there were out of place, and they need to be reinforced using lime plaster. Also, efforts should be made to conserve the place utilising the help of students from colleges in the vicinity, such as Farook College.

Besides, different sections within the fort need to be marked for easy understanding of its historical significance.

