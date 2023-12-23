Installation of solar-powered fences hangs in the balance

December 23, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Kozhikode

Installation of solar-powered hanging fences to counter wild animal menace is yet to be a reality in Kozhikode district even as farmers in the upland areas struggle to continue with their fight for saving crops. Many of the lower income group of farmers are still using the traditional methods to ward off the stray animals including wild boars and elephants.

Though the promise of the Forest department was to cover around 18 km of the most vulnerable spots in the first phase, no field-level work was done after the site inspection. Farmers from Poozhithode and Peruvannamuzhi villages said they had been waiting for an effective solution for several years.

The leaders of various upland farmers organisations including the We Farm and Indian Farmers Movement said the implementation of the project was delayed even after identifying a competent agency for the same. It was not the farmers but the Forest department officers who came up with the proposal last year for speedy execution, they said.

The proposal was to install hanging fences on pillars with a height ranging from 15 ft to 20 ft after assessing the nature of the vulnerable spots. There was also a plan to sign an annual maintenance contract with the assigned agency to ensure an uninterrupted functioning. The hanging fences were suggested as it could easily facilitate the escape of small animals.

In the wake of delay in action on the part of the Forest department, some of the local administrators have stepped in with their own special subsidy schemes to encourage farmers to complete the task. Panchayats like Maruthongara and Koodaranhi have already declared 50 per cent subsidy for those who proceed with the voluntary installation projects. The Koduvally block panchayat has also initiated a separate project to install solar-powered fences in about 87 km of area.

Meanwhile, Forest Department sources said the solar-powered hanging fences would definitely become a reality in the offing though technical delays might affect the pace of implementation. They also claimed that the project proposed from Kozhikode district won approval six months ago and there was still time left for its execution with the sanctioned government fund.