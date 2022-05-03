Inspections held at eateries in Kozhikode

35 kg of stale meat seized from two outlets; one unit ordered shut

The health wing of the Kozhikode Corporation conducted inspections in various eateries across the city on Monday night and seized various food items, including stale meat.

The squad inspected 18 eateries at Eranhipalam, Karaparamba, East Hill, West Hill, Puthiyangadi, Beach, Areekkad, Modern Bazaar and Mankavu and identified several shortcomings in each of them, while serving notices to five outlets. An eatery in front of the Corporation office has been closed down due to the poor hygienic conditions there.

The squad seized 35 kg of stale meat from two eateries. The inspection focused on quality of food, cleanliness, waste management, and use of banned plastic containers and bags.

The Corporation Secretary said the inspections were held in the backdrop of the death of a teenager in Kasaragod recently due to alleged food poisoning. Health supervisor P. Shijil Kumar led the squad.