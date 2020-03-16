Inspection on trains at Kasaragod

The health and police departments have started joint inspection of trains and other vehicles crossing the State borders as part of preventive measures against COVID-19 in Kasaragod. On Sunday, a joint team carried out inspections at the Kasaragod railway station. The Health Department has set up two teams to check the trains. Each team consists of 10 Junior Health Inspectors, volunteers and policemen.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Balakrishnan Nair led the team that inspected the Mangaluru-Coimbatore Inter City Express.
A help desk will be set up to check and educate those who are getting off the train at Manjeswaram, Kumbala, Kasaragod, Kanhangad, and Neeleswaram railway stations.
