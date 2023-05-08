ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection of tourist boat services in Kozhikode to be strengthened

May 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district administration has decided to strengthen inspection of tourist boat services in the wake of the Tanur boat tragedy.

This was decided at a meeting convened by District Collector A. Geetha on Monday. The District Tourism Promotion Council has been asked to prepare a list of tourist boat operators and the areas where they are active. Details have been also sought from Irrigation and Forest departments on the boat services they offer.

ALSO READ
Govt. orders judicial probe into Tanur boat tragedy

The authorities will cancel boat services without valid licences under the Kerala Inland Vessels Rules. The operation of boats without life-saving jackets and lifebuoys will be banned. Details such as the name of the boat, registration number, passenger capacity, validity of fitness certificate and insurance certificates should be exhibited on the boat and at the jetty. Ms. Geetha asked the police and local body officials to take action against boat operators who are found to have been violating rules. It was also decided to set up an online system for the renewal of operating licences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

safety of citizens

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US