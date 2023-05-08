Inspection of tourist boat services in Kozhikode to be strengthened

May 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district administration has decided to strengthen inspection of tourist boat services in the wake of the Tanur boat tragedy.

This was decided at a meeting convened by District Collector A. Geetha on Monday. The District Tourism Promotion Council has been asked to prepare a list of tourist boat operators and the areas where they are active. Details have been also sought from Irrigation and Forest departments on the boat services they offer.

The authorities will cancel boat services without valid licences under the Kerala Inland Vessels Rules. The operation of boats without life-saving jackets and lifebuoys will be banned. Details such as the name of the boat, registration number, passenger capacity, validity of fitness certificate and insurance certificates should be exhibited on the boat and at the jetty. Ms. Geetha asked the police and local body officials to take action against boat operators who are found to have been violating rules. It was also decided to set up an online system for the renewal of operating licences.