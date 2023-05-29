Inspection of educational institution vehicles nearing completion in Kozhikode

May 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

To ensure safety of students ahead of the reopening of schools, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has completed the inspection of 766 educational institution vehicles under the Kozhikode Regional Transport Office limit. The fitness examination of the remaining vehicles, except other private vehicles in service, will be completed in two days.

Only vehicles given clearance after the fitness check-up will be allowed to operate pick-up and drop services during this academic year. MVD officials make it clear that the review of the vehicle fitness will be a continuing exercise throughout the academic year and negligence in the area will be treated very seriously.

MVD officials have also decided to hold special classes for parents, teachers, and drivers to make them aware of the individual responsibilities in ensuring students’ safe transportation. The first such session will be held at Amrita Vidyalayam in the city on Wednesday.

Apart from the initiatives taken by the MVD, the city traffic police have issued separate guidelines to school authorities on measures to be strictly followed for ensuring the safe journey of students. During surprise inspections, the school authorities will be responsible for producing all the safety-related documents issued by the MVD for verification.

On Tuesday, an exclusive awareness class for school bus drivers will also be held in the city with the support of traffic police officers. The first session is expected to draw the participation of about 100 school bus drivers in the city limit. This year onwards, the school authorities will be responsible for exchanging the details of students who travel by school buses.

The Vidhya Vahan mobile app, recently launched by the MVD, to track students’ bus journey too will become operational in the district in two weeks. Entry of school-level data is now in progress to complete the first phase of formalities to make the app functional. Further details will have to be added to the app by the parents concerned for the expected results in live tracking, speed monitoring, and direct call with the driver.