Inspection of educational institution buses from May 25

With the new academic year beginning in the first week of June, the Regional Transport Office is making efforts to ensure that educational institution buses are in good condition so as to avoid any possible mishaps, especially during the rains. Owners have been asked to take their buses for safety inspection at the Chevayur ground at 8 a.m. on May 25.

Regional Transport Officer of Kozhikode, A.K.Sashikumar, said in a press release that mechanical tests, GPS tagging, condition of the speed governors, tyres, lights, wipers, blades, emergency doors, door handles, curtains, seats and storage facilities would be considered during the inspection.

A separate inspection would be conducted for buses for schools at 8 a.m. on May 29. They have been advised to exhibit a board with “On School Duty” clearly written on it, during service. Besides ensuring the safety of school buses, a one-day training programme for their drivers would also be held.

All drivers of buses that come under the jurisdiction of Kozhikode RT Office should take part in the class to be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevyur, at 9.30 a.m. on May 29. They should produce their original licences to attend the class.

The educational institution buses under the jurisdiction of Koduvally sub regional transport office should be produced for inspection at KMO Higher Secondary School ground on May 25.

The school bus drivers should attend the awareness class at 10 a.m. on May 27. The inspection of educational institution buses other than school buses will be held on May 27 from 8 a.m. For details, contact Koduvally sub RTO on 0495-2210280.

Meanwhile, school managements have been directed to appoint only those drivers who have attended the awareness class.