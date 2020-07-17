Inspection of alignment for tunnel road completed

Kozhikode

17 July 2020 00:02 IST

The site inspection for finalising the alignment of the proposed Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road has been completed with the participation of a team of Public Works Department (PWD) officials. Based on the finalised alignment, the proposed tunnel road will be 7.8-km-long, connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

People’s representatives too have checked the four alignments proposed by the Konkan Railway Corporation to choose the most feasible one for speedy implementation. Most of them are in support of the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi-Kalpetta-Bathery stretch which can have better connectivity with the hill highway.

According to officials, the best alignment to be proposed for implementation has an additional distance of one-and-a-half kilometre when compared to the old plan.

Advertising

Advertising

The authorities plan to hold an online meeting with the Konkan Railway authorities next week on the final alignment. Details with regard to the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR), field survey and other technical requirements too will be discussed.The implementation of the proposed tunnel road is expected to cost ₹858 crore. As per the preliminary estimate, the cost to complete one-km stretch will come up to ₹150 crore. There will also be a bridge. A sub terrain road, which will run parallel to the Wayanad pass, will also reduce the current distance.