Inquiry on into Azhiyur drug trafficking case, say police

December 27, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police are conducting an inquiry against a man who is the prime suspect in a major synthetic drug trafficking case involving a minor girl as carrier at Azhiyur in Kozhikode district. The District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) conveyed this to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission at a sitting held here on Tuesday. The commission was told that more evidence was being collected in the case. K. Baijunath, commission judicial member, directed the police to complete the inquiry at the earliest. The commission had suo motu registered a case after it was reported that the police had let off the prime suspect in the case.

