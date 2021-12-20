Kozhikode

Inquiry against private financial firm

Staff Reporter KOZHIKODE 20 December 2021 23:29 IST
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry by the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on a complaint that Karamparamba-based Aradhana Financial Services Private Ltd. had duped its customers.

The inquiry should be completed and a report submitted in 15 days, said commission member K. Baijunath. It is based on a complaint filed by Eranhipalam native M. Sindhu. She said that she belonged to low-income family and had deposited her life savings in the private financial institution.

She claimed that the whereabouts of its owner Sajithlal were not known.

