Innovative ideas take centre stage at Kerala CM’s interactive session

February 18, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Arya Prakash, a student of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, is able to study only with the help of her friends who read text books for her through voice notes. When the opportunity presented itself to interact with the Chief Minister of the State, Arya had one specific demand, to implement a talking library system for visually challenged students like her. Arya’s suggestions such as a unified grace mark system, reservation for differently abled students in college elections, and a foolproof system to ensure the rights of differently abled students were received with grand applause at the Chief Minister’s interactive session with students from all over the State, at the Malabar Christian College ground in Kozhikode on February 18 (Sunday).

Among the thousands of students, a few stood out for the relevance of their ideas. Afsana M. from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) proposed an integrated portal for career guidance under the Department of Higher Education for higher secondary students to eliminate mediators.

Several nursing students such as Mehrul Sheba Anwar were concerned about the unjust treatment meted out to nurses in healthcare institutions in Kerala, forcing them to seek better opportunities elsewhere. She pointed out that despite supplying best nursing workforce across the world, the Kerala healthcare system was suffering as the best skilled professionals were the first to migrate.

Abhishek Ranjith, an engineering student, suggested the inclusion of students in the Parent Teacher Association, so that students could also contribute for the betterment of their institutions.

Asia Noushad, a polytechnic student, suggested the formation of Agri Innovation Centres in polytechnic colleges so that students could assist agriculture in the State by developing technology suited for the purpose.

Ananth Ram from St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, won applause for his suggestion to introduce a shift system in colleges and universities so that students could work part-time and earn a living. He also suggested that basic life skills such as driving and swimming should be integrated into the curriculum.

Anuraj, who represented the LGBTQ+ community, spoke about the disrespect they suffer in colleges and universities and demanded that the State come up with measures to ease their suffering.

Students urged the State government to implement steps to prevent further brain drain highlighting the issue of mass migration of students to foreign countries.

Four students belonging to the Kuki tribe in Manipur, studying various courses under Kannur University, had turned up to thank the Kerala government for accepting their plea for support.