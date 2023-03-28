ADVERTISEMENT

Innocent commemorated

March 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The role of Innocent in providing home to cancer patients across the country was highlighted at the commemoration of the late actor organised by S.K. Film Society in Kozhikode on Tuesday. “He was not crestfallen even when he was detected by cancer. Instead, he went to Parliament and fought for fellow cancer patients there,” said T.V. Ramachandran, president of the society.

Secretary of the society P.M.V. Panikker spoke about Innocent’s career as an author, especially the work ‘Cancer wardile Chiri’, which he said, was translated into Hindi, English and Italian languages.

K.J. Thomas of Bankmen’s Film Society remembered Innocent’s willingness to share his experiences as a patient and thus impart hope to a lot of people.

