INL to organise social harmony meet in Kozhikode on January 22

January 20, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State committee of the Indian National League (INL) will organise a social harmony meet at the Kozhikode beach on the day of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

INL State president Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, told the media on Saturday that Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan will open the event at the Freedom Square on the beach at 3 p.m. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, Rashtriya Janata Dal State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar, among others, would attend it.

Mr. Devarkovil alleged the Union government and the Uttar Pradesh government had made the temple inauguration an official event, violating the democratic and secular ethos of the Indian Constitution by making a religious event a government programme.

