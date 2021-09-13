INL to organise amity meets

The Indian National League will organise “friendly gatherings” in all districts from September 15 with the theme “Do not use religion as a tool to create social divide”.

Several personalities from social, political, and religious spheres are expected to take part in these gatherings. The party urged the State government to take steps to prevent any moves to disrupt the communal harmony of the State.

The party is also planning to organise several programmes over a year to commemorate the birth centenary of Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait, its founder. The programmes will be held in India as well as in the middle east countries from the first week of November, a press release said.