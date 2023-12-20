GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INL to observe protest week

December 20, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National League (INL) will observe a ‘protest week’ from December 22 against the alleged saffronisation attempts by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the anti-democratic policies of the Narendra Modi government. In a release, INL State president Ahammad Devarkovil and general secretary Kasim Irikkur said that the expulsion of Opposition MPs from Parliament was a sabotage of democracy. Mr. Khan had undertaken the role of a middle man to saffronise universities in the State, they added.

