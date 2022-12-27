ADVERTISEMENT

INL State meet in Kozhikode from December 28

December 27, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National League (INL) will hold its three-day State conference in Kozhikode city from Wednesday.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open a youth meet in the morning. Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi will attend a women’s symposium at 2.30 p.m.

A national council meeting of the party will be held on Thursday. Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate a seminar on the future of secular India. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will open a family meet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A rally will be taken out from the Corporation stadium on Friday afternoon. It will culminate on Kozhikode beach. INL national president Muhammad Sulaiman will open a public meeting thereafter. Kanimozhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP, will be the chief guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US