HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INL State meet in Kozhikode from December 28

December 27, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National League (INL) will hold its three-day State conference in Kozhikode city from Wednesday.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open a youth meet in the morning. Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi will attend a women’s symposium at 2.30 p.m.

A national council meeting of the party will be held on Thursday. Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate a seminar on the future of secular India. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will open a family meet.

A rally will be taken out from the Corporation stadium on Friday afternoon. It will culminate on Kozhikode beach. INL national president Muhammad Sulaiman will open a public meeting thereafter. Kanimozhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP, will be the chief guest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.