INL State meet in Kozhikode from December 28

December 27, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Indian National League (INL) will hold its three-day State conference in Kozhikode city from Wednesday.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open a youth meet in the morning. Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi will attend a women’s symposium at 2.30 p.m.

A national council meeting of the party will be held on Thursday. Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate a seminar on the future of secular India. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will open a family meet.

A rally will be taken out from the Corporation stadium on Friday afternoon. It will culminate on Kozhikode beach. INL national president Muhammad Sulaiman will open a public meeting thereafter. Kanimozhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP, will be the chief guest.