ADVERTISEMENT

INL State convention concludes in Kozhikode

December 31, 2022 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Kozhikode

In his address, Mr. Sulaiman came down on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, alleging that he was ready to join hands with the Sangh Parivar for personal benefits

The Hindu Bureau

The public rally taken out in Kozhikode as part of the Indian National League State convention that concluded on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The State Convention of the Indian National League (INL) concluded with a public meeting on the Kozhikode beach on Friday. The meeting was inaugurated by INL national president Mohammed Sulaiman.

In his address, Mr. Sulaiman came down on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, alleging that he was ready to join hands with the Sangh Parivar for personal benefits. Mr. Sulaiman, who claimed to be a college mate of Mr. Khan at Aligarh Muslim University, alleged that the Governor was trying to sabotage the elected government in Kerala based on plans prepared by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He said that the INL had stayed with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the past 25 years without being part of the front, based on the realisation that it was the real alternative against BJP, and that the party’s stance was not based on power. He added that that the league would stay with the LDF in its struggle against the BJP’s attempt to sabotage the secular nature of the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, thousands of INL workers from across the State attended a rally that began from the stadium premises and culminated on the Kozhikode beach. Party State president and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil presided over the meeting, which was attended by national leaders Iqbal Safar, Musammil Hussain, and K.S. Fakrudeen. LDF leaders P. Santhosh Kumar, Kadannappally Ramachandran, Mohamed Iqbal, Mukkam Mohammed, and Karat Razak and Mayor Beena Philip were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US