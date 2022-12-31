HamberMenu
INL State convention concludes in Kozhikode

In his address, Mr. Sulaiman came down on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, alleging that he was ready to join hands with the Sangh Parivar for personal benefits

December 31, 2022 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The public rally taken out in Kozhikode as part of the Indian National League State convention that concluded on Friday.

The public rally taken out in Kozhikode as part of the Indian National League State convention that concluded on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The State Convention of the Indian National League (INL) concluded with a public meeting on the Kozhikode beach on Friday. The meeting was inaugurated by INL national president Mohammed Sulaiman.

In his address, Mr. Sulaiman came down on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, alleging that he was ready to join hands with the Sangh Parivar for personal benefits. Mr. Sulaiman, who claimed to be a college mate of Mr. Khan at Aligarh Muslim University, alleged that the Governor was trying to sabotage the elected government in Kerala based on plans prepared by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He said that the INL had stayed with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the past 25 years without being part of the front, based on the realisation that it was the real alternative against BJP, and that the party’s stance was not based on power. He added that that the league would stay with the LDF in its struggle against the BJP’s attempt to sabotage the secular nature of the country.

Earlier, thousands of INL workers from across the State attended a rally that began from the stadium premises and culminated on the Kozhikode beach. Party State president and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil presided over the meeting, which was attended by national leaders Iqbal Safar, Musammil Hussain, and K.S. Fakrudeen. LDF leaders P. Santhosh Kumar, Kadannappally Ramachandran, Mohamed Iqbal, Mukkam Mohammed, and Karat Razak and Mayor Beena Philip were present.

