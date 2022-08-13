INL seeks public debate on curriculum

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 13, 2022 22:39 IST

The Indian National League (INL), an LDF ally, has sought a public debate on controversies arising out of the proposals in the Kerala Curriculum Framework for school education.

A press release issued by the INL State committee here on Saturday said that the government should clear concerns expressed by certain sections. The discussions on the framework should not be confined to academic circles, but be placed in public domain.

“The focus of gender-neutral ideas should not be based only on dress or seats, but be reoriented towards excellence and new opportunities in line with Kerala’s social and cultural ethics,” party president and Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil and general secretary Kasim Irikkur said.

