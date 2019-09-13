INL seeks open apology over orphanges issue

The State committee of the Indian National League (INL) has asked UDF leaders to tender an apology for their alleged involvement in legally torturing the managements of various orphanages in the State in the name of human trafficking cases.

In a press release here on Friday, they claimed that the former Home Minister and the Minister for Social Justice had responsibility in the incidents in which the admission of orphans from other States to Kerala orphanages was misinterpreted as human trafficking. INL leaders A.P. Abdul Wahab and Kasim Irikkur said the UDF leaders should tender a public apology for defaming the activities of orphanages. They claimed that around 600 children had to suffer legal complications as a result of the action.