INL Secular merges with parent party faction

INL Secular, a party formed by former members of the Indian National League, has decided to merge with its mother organisation. Abdul Azeez (Airlines Azeez), State president of the party, told mediapersons here on Monday that the party members were joining the faction that was led by Kasim Irikkur, INL State general secretary.

INL Secular is a group of members who chose an independent stand when the National Secular Conference joined the INL, and some who had differences of opinion with the INL leadership. “Now that all those elements that we detested in the INL are out of the party, we have decided to come back home”, Mr. Azeez said.

The INL Secular claims that its aim is to strengthen the INL and through it, the Left Democratic Front, and that it could not silently watch when the INL was being slandered by vested interests.

State vice president Sirajudeen Perinad, Ernakulam district president Anwar Edasseri, and Kozhikode district president Askar Kinasseri were present at the press meet.